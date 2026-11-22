Traffic congestion is expected on several key roads in south Delhi on Sunday as at least 22 marriage functions are scheduled in the area, with more than 10,000 people and an estimated 4,500 additional vehicles expected, Delhi Traffic Police said.

The wedding functions are scheduled on SSN Marg (Bhati Mines Road), Bandh Road, Mandi Road and MG Road, according to a traffic advisory issued for Sunday.

Congestion is expected on SSN Marg, 100 Foota Road, Anuvrat Marg, Aurobindo Marg, Mandi Road, Jonapur Road, Mehrauli-Gurugram Road and Mehrauli-Mahipalpur Road.

The traffic police said adequate personnel have been deployed to regulate vehicular movement in the areas.

Commuters have been advised to avoid the stretches, wherever possible, and use Delhi Metro to save time and fuel. They have also been asked to plan their journeys and follow Delhi Traffic Police's social media handles for real-time updates and information on diversions. Wedding guests have been requested to park their vehicles only in the designated parking areas and avoid roadside parking. The traffic helpline number is 1095, while the emergency number is 112. With the wedding season commencing in the national capital, processions, heavy vehicular movement and evening rush-hour traffic brought several roads to a crawl on Saturday, leading to commuters facing hours-long delays.