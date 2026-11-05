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24-hour deadline to produce accused starts from detention, not arrest: SC

Supreme Court says the 24-hour deadline to produce an accused before a magistrate begins from detention, not formal arrest, and any custody beyond the limit is illegal

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)
The Supreme Court ruled that the 24-hour deadline for producing an accused before a magistrate begins when custody starts, not when the arrest is formally recorded. (Photo: Wikipedia)
Bhavini Mishra New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2026 | 5:56 PM IST
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The Supreme Court on Thursday held that the constitutional 24-hour limit for producing an arrested person before a magistrate begins from the moment the person is taken into custody, irrespective of when the investigating agency formally records the arrest.
 
A Bench of Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and Atul S Chandurkar said authorities cannot bypass the safeguard under Article 22(2) of the Constitution by describing the period before formal arrest as detention or interrogation. If a person is held for more than 24 hours without being produced before a magistrate, the continued custody would be illegal and the person must be released immediately.
 
"The Constitution does not recognise any detention divorced from arrest," the Bench said, adding that the expressions 'arrested' and 'detained' under Article 22(2) must be understood in the same sense when a person's liberty has been curtailed. Only the time genuinely required to travel to the magistrate's court can be excluded from the 24-hour calculation.
 
The ruling came in a case involving two men accused of drug smuggling, who were detained on September 29, 2025, but formally shown as arrested the following day. The investigating agency maintained that the 24-hour period began only when the arrest was officially recorded.
 
Rejecting this argument, the court found that the accused had been taken into custody at 2 pm on September 29 and should have been produced before a magistrate by 2 pm the next day. However, they were brought before the magistrate only at 4.45 pm on September 30, resulting in a violation of the constitutional requirement.
 
The Bench also found that the investigating agency had failed to justify an 18-hour gap between the conclusion of search and seizure proceedings and the formal arrest. Such a prolonged period without judicial oversight could not be considered reasonable under Section 58 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), it said.
 
The court observed that constitutional safeguards were intended to prevent custodial abuse, including instances where agencies delay recording arrests while keeping suspects in custody for interrogation.
 
It further clarified that the stringent conditions for bail under Section 37 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act cannot take precedence over the fundamental right to life and personal liberty guaranteed under Article 21.
 
The Supreme Court set aside the Tripura High Court's April 29 order denying bail to the accused in the case involving the alleged recovery of 11.03 kg of methamphetamine tablets, commonly known as yaba.
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Topics :Supreme CourtArrestPolicyIndian constitution

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First Published: Nov 05 2026 | 5:55 PM IST

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