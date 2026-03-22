3 arrested for allegedly hoarding 74 LPG cylinders in Delhi's Mahipalpur

Three men were arrested in southwest Delhi's Mahipalpur for allegedly hoarding LPG cylinders to sell them at a premium price, police said on Sunday.

They were identified as Krishna, Dinesh Sahu, and Mithilesh, aged 33, 46, and 39, all from Bihar but living in Delhi.

The police seized 74 LPG cylinders 70 domestic and four commercial - along with a transport vehicle and refilling equipment in the raid on Saturday, an officer said.

"The trio was engaged in illegally storing LPG cylinders and supplying them to local customers without bills or licences. They allegedly used metal pipes to transfer gas from multiple filled cylinders into empty ones to manipulate supply and increase margins," the officer said.