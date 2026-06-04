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3 dead after massive fire erupts at hospital's ICU in Bihar's Muzaffarpur

The blaze erupted at Prasad Hospital in the Brahmpura area, and quickly spread through the intensive care unit (ICU), filling it with dense smoke

Fire, Fire accident
According to District Magistrate, Muzaffarpur, Subrat Kumar Sen, three people are confirmed dead | Representative image: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2026 | 8:45 AM IST
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At least three people were killed after a massive fire broke out in the ICU of a private hospital in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district early Thursday, a senior official said.

The blaze erupted at Prasad Hospital in the Brahmpura area, and quickly spread through the intensive care unit (ICU), filling it with dense smoke.

Confirming the deaths, Muzaffarpur DM said, "We received information about the fire early in the morning. At least three people have died in the incident."  He informed that around 13-15 patients were being treated in the ICU, who have now been shifted to other hospitals by their family members.

"We are trying to reach out to the kin of the deceased and other patients. The fire has been brought under control, and necessary legal action is being undertaken," he added.

According to hospital authorities, the blaze is suspected to have been triggered by a short circuit in the ICU. The fire spread rapidly, hampering evacuation efforts.

Rescue operations were launched immediately after the incident, officials said.

The hospital management said it was cooperating with the administration and that an inquiry had been initiated into the incident.

Officials said that the casualty toll could rise as details about several patients were still being ascertained.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Fire accidentBiharhospitals

First Published: Jun 04 2026 | 8:07 AM IST

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