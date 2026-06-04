3 dead after massive fire erupts at hospital's ICU in Bihar's Muzaffarpur

At least three people were killed after a massive fire broke out in the ICU of a private hospital in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district early Thursday, a senior official said.

The blaze erupted at Prasad Hospital in the Brahmpura area, and quickly spread through the intensive care unit (ICU), filling it with dense smoke.

Confirming the deaths, Muzaffarpur DM said, "We received information about the fire early in the morning. At least three people have died in the incident." He informed that around 13-15 patients were being treated in the ICU, who have now been shifted to other hospitals by their family members.