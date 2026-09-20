Home / India News / 3 killed, 1 critical after overspeeding BMW crashes on Mumbai Coastal Road

3 killed, 1 critical after overspeeding BMW crashes on Mumbai Coastal Road

A 20-year-old unidentified man is in critical condition in the trauma ward, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said

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ANI Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2026 | 2:59 PM IST
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Three people were killed, and one was critically injured after an overspeeding BMW crashed on the Coastal Road near Lotus Jetty while travelling from Marine Drive toward Haji Ali, officials said.

As per the Chief Medical Officer at Nair Hospital, two deceased victims have been identified as Shanay Gajjal (21) and Dhirya Seth (17), while an unidentified 25-year-old man was also declared brought dead.

A 20-year-old unidentified man is in critical condition in the trauma ward, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The accident was reported early morning near Lala College while the car was travelling from Marine Drive towards Haji Ali.

According to the information received by the Coastal Road Control Room, the accident occurred due to overspeeding.

Four people were initially reported injured and were taken to hospital for treatment.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Sep 20 2026 | 2:59 PM IST

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