3 killed as Nor'wester wreaks havoc in Odisha's Mayurbhanj, Puri districts

At least three persons died and three others were injured as Nor'westers wreaked havoc in Odisha's Mayurbhanj and Puri districts, police said Saturday.

Strong winds followed by thunderstorms lashed the Mayurbhanj district headquarters, Baripada, around 11 pm on Friday, an officer said.

"Two people were killed, and three others were injured. The deceased were travelling on motorcycles when the Nor'wester hit the region. Due to the storms, they lost control of their two-wheelers and hit the roadside trees," he said.

The deceased have been identified as Ramdas Hansada of Asanayoda and Nagen Murmu of Khunta area in the district.

The three injured are undergoing treatment at the Baripada district headquarters.