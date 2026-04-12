Home / India News / 4.6 magnitude earthquake jolts Doda district in Jammu and Kashmir

4.6 magnitude earthquake jolts Doda district in Jammu and Kashmir

The quake occurred at a shallow depth of 10 km, with the epicentre located at latitude 33.090 N and longitude 75.928 E

Earthquake
Earthquakes can occur anywhere between the Earth's surface and about 700 kilometres below the surface. (Representative image; Photo credit: Shutterstock)
ANI
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2026 | 8:01 AM IST
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An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 on the Richter scale occured in Doda in Jammu and Kashmir at 04.32 hours, the National Centre for Seismology informed on Sunday early morning.

The quake occurred at a shallow depth of 10 km, with the epicentre located at latitude 33.090 N and longitude 75.928 E.

Taking it to X, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said, EQ of M: 3.0, On: 12/04/2026 04:37:19 IST, Lat: 33.090 N, Long: 75.928 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Doda, Jammu and Kashmir.

Earthquakes can occur anywhere between the Earth's surface and about 700 kilometres below the surface. For scientific purposes, this earthquake depth range of 0 - 700 km is divided into three zones: shallow, intermediate, and deep, as per USGS data.

Shallow earthquakes are between 0 and 70 km deep; intermediate earthquakes, 70 - 300 km deep; and deep earthquakes, 300 - 700 km deep. In general, the term "deep-focus earthquakes" is applied to earthquakes deeper than 70 km, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) states.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :earthquakesJammu and KashmirEarthquake Warning

First Published: Apr 12 2026 | 7:59 AM IST

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