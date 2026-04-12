4.6 magnitude earthquake jolts Doda district in Jammu and Kashmir

An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 on the Richter scale occured in Doda in Jammu and Kashmir at 04.32 hours, the National Centre for Seismology informed on Sunday early morning.

The quake occurred at a shallow depth of 10 km, with the epicentre located at latitude 33.090 N and longitude 75.928 E.

Taking it to X, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said, EQ of M: 3.0, On: 12/04/2026 04:37:19 IST, Lat: 33.090 N, Long: 75.928 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Doda, Jammu and Kashmir.

Earthquakes can occur anywhere between the Earth's surface and about 700 kilometres below the surface. For scientific purposes, this earthquake depth range of 0 - 700 km is divided into three zones: shallow, intermediate, and deep, as per USGS data.