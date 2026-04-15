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4 killed, 18 injured in powerful explosion in Andhra's Sri Sathyasai

Though the explosion, which demolished at least two houses, was being attributed to a gas cylinder blast, it may not be limited to a gas cylinder, given the intensity of the blast, an official said

cylinder blast
The explosion occurred at around 12.30 pm | Representative Image
Press Trust of India Kammalavaandla Palli (Andhra Pradesh)
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2026 | 2:51 PM IST
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At least four people were killed and 18 others were injured in a powerful explosion here in Sri Sathyasai district of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, a police official said.

Though the explosion, which demolished at least two houses, was being attributed to a gas cylinder blast, it may not be limited to a gas cylinder, given the intensity of the blast, the official said.

"Until now, four people died, and 18 others were injured, including one in a serious condition," the official told PTI.

Earlier, Sri Sathyasai district superintendent of police S Satish said the explosion occurred around 12.30 pm.

He said workers from Telangana were living in that house where the explosion occurred.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Andhra PradeshAndhra Pradesh governmentexplosionblast

First Published: Apr 15 2026 | 2:51 PM IST

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