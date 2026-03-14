500 Indians depart from Qatar on limited flights amid airspace restrictions

Nearly 500 Indian nationals travelled from Qatar to India and other global destinations on flights operated by Qatar Airways, the Indian Embassy in Doha said in an advisory.

In a post on X, the embassy on Friday said the passengers travelled on Qatar Airways flights to Kochi and other destinations. The airline also facilitated the transportation of the mortal remains of two Indian nationals who died of natural causes, along with their accompanying family members, to Kochi on humanitarian grounds.

The embassy said Qatar's airspace is only partially open, resulting in limited flight operations by Qatar Airways.

"One flight to Mumbai is planned for operations by Qatar Airways on March 14," the advisory said, referring to Mumbai.

It added that Indian nationals wishing to travel from India to Qatar can take Qatar Airways flights that are returning from India to Doha. Meanwhile, the Indian Ambassador to Qatar, Vipul, held another virtual meeting with Indian community organisations to brief them on the efforts undertaken by the embassy to ensure the welfare of the Indian community during the ongoing conflict situation. Around 100 community members attended the briefing, while daily meetings are also being held with apex Indian community organisations. According to the embassy, members of the Indian community expressed gratitude to the leadership and people of Qatar for ensuring the well-being of residents and reiterated that Qatar remains their "second home".

The advisory also said that any emergency cases related to travel or other issues can be brought to the attention of the embassy through helpline numbers or via Indian community organisations such as the Indian Cultural Centre (ICC) and the Indian Community Benevolent Forum (ICBF). The embassy further noted that the Ministry of Interior has confirmed that the situation in the country remains stable and services across vital sectors continue to operate normally, with Qatari authorities closely monitoring developments. Earlier, passengers stuck in Doha finally reached New Delhi in a special flight being operated amid the prevailing tensions in West Asia. Upon arrival, the passengers shared their relief and expressed gratitude for the support provided by the Qatar authorities during the situation.