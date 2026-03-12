57 India bound flights scheduled from various West Asia cities for Mar 12

Domestic carriers have scheduled 57 inbound flights from various cities in West Asia for March 12, the Civil Aviation Ministry said on Thursday.

A total of 1,50,457 air passengers have travelled from Gulf countries to India between February 28 and March 11, it added.

Indian carriers have resumed their flight services to and from Riyadh on March 12, with three services being operated to Mumbai by Air India and IndiGo, and one service to Calicut by Air India Express, thereby restoring important air connectivity between India and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the ministry said in a statement.

Amid the escalating West Asia conflict, airlines are operating services in a calibrated manner as there are airspace restrictions and closures in the region.

The ministry is closely monitoring the evolving situation in the West Asia region and its impact on air travel between India and countries in the region. Airlines are undertaking necessary operational adjustments in view of the prevailing conditions to ensure passenger safety and the orderly conduct of flight operations, the statement said.