India sees 300% rise in individuals reporting income above ₹100 crore

As many as 576 individuals reported a gross total income of more than ₹100 crore in the assessment year (AY) 2025-26, up from 415 in the previous assessment year, according to information shared by the Ministry of Finance in the Lok Sabha.

The latest data shows an increase of 161 high-income taxpayers in a year, or nearly 39 per cent.

In a written reply, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said there is no statutory definition of the term "billionaire" under either the Income-tax Act, 2025 or the earlier Income-tax Act, 1961. However, data on income tax returns shows a steady rise in the number of individuals declaring a gross total income of ₹100 crore or more over the past five assessment years.

Over the past five years, the number of such high-income taxpayers has increased by more than 300 per cent. The number stood at 142 in AY 2021-22, increased to 301 in AY 2022-23, dipped slightly to 284 in AY 2023-24, before rising to 415 in AY 2024-25 and 576 in AY 2025-26. Chaudhary said the government no longer maintains data on the aggregate wealth of taxpayers, as the Wealth-tax Act, 1957 was abolished with effect from April 1, 2016. On income inequality, the minister cited the latest Household Consumption Expenditure Survey (2023-24), saying the gap between rural and urban consumption has narrowed. The Gini coefficient fell to 0.237 for rural areas and 0.284 for urban areas, compared with 0.266 and 0.314, respectively, in 2022-23.