6 arrested following raids at 1,483 sites in Uttar Pradesh amid LPG crisis

Amid the LPG crisis, Uttar Pradesh's Food and Civil Supplies Department conducted raids at 1,483 locations here and arrested six people in an operation to check black marketing of cooking gas cylinders, according to an official statement.

The raids were conducted on Friday, along with the district administration.

As part of the operation, 24 FIRs were registered, said the statement issued by the Uttar Pradesh government late on Friday night.

In line with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's instructions, the Food and Civil Supplies Department and the district administration are continuously monitoring the supply system of LPG cylinders and conducting inspections and raids across the state so that no shortage or irregularity occurs anywhere, it said.

In this regard, Chief Secretary S P Goyal has issued instructions to all district magistrates to take all necessary steps to maintain the availability of petrol, diesel and LPG cylinders. Uttar Pradesh is the first state to initiate swift and strict action against black marketing. Under this drive, enforcement teams at the district level conducted inspections and raids at a total of 1,483 locations on Friday, the statement said. During this operation, four FIRs were registered against LPG distributors and 20 against other individuals involved in the black marketing of LPG gas. Six persons were arrested from the spot and prosecution was initiated against 19 individuals, it said.