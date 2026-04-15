6 devotees dead, 21 injured after bus overturns in Punjab's Fatehgarh Sahib

A bus carrying devotees from Anandpur Sahib overturned in Punjab's Fatehgarh Sahib, killing six people and injuring 21 others, police said on Wednesday.

The accident occurred near Himmatpura on the Morinda-Chunni road in the Bassi Pathana area at around 10 pm on Tuesday when the devotees -- all residents of Main Majri in Fatehgarh Sahib -- were returning from Anandpur Sahib in Rupnagar district after paying obeisance on the occasion of Baisakhi.

Prima facie ,it appears that the vehicle developed some malfunction, Fatehgarh Sahib Senior Superintendent of Police Shubham Aggarwal said.

There were around 40 devotees in the bus.

Six people, including a woman, died in the incident, while 21 sustained injuries, Fatehgarh Sahib Deputy Superintendent of Police Raj Kumar said.

The injured were shifted to hospitals in Fatehgarh Sahib, Bassi Pathana and Moinda (Rupnagar). A few patients were referred to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh. After the accident, many locals rushed to the site and helped in rescue efforts. An injured woman said the bus suddenly overturned when it was about to reach Main Majri village. Bassi Pathana MLA Rupinder Singh, who reached the spot on Tuesday night, said all the devotees were from Main Majri village. Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring expressed grief over the death of devotees. "Deeply saddened by the tragic bus accident near Bassi Pathana while devotees were returning from Anandpur Sahib. Heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. May Waheguru give strength to the bereaved families in this difficult time," Warring said in a post on X.