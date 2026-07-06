6 killed, 1 injured in chawl collapse at Mumbai's Mankhurd; NDRF at spot

At least six persons were killed and one sustained injuries when a three-storey chawl (row tenement) collapsed in Mumbai's Mankhurd area amid heavy rains on Sunday night, officials said.

One person is feared trapped under the debris, and a multi-agency operation, including personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), is underway to locate him, they said.

As per officials from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), four women and a man were "brought dead" to the civic-run Shatabdi Hospital. Another man was declared dead at Rajawadi Hospital.

One injured man is being treated at the BMC-run Rajawadi, they said.

The incident occurred at Chawl No 5 in Janta Nagar, behind Hanuman Mandir, in the Mandala locality at around 8.30 pm, they said.