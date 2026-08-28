67 roads closed in Himachal Pradesh, 'yellow' warning issued for heavy rain

A total of 67 roads have been closed to vehicular traffic as light to moderate rains persist in various parts of Himachal Pradesh.

The Shimla Meteorological Office issued a yellow warning on Friday for heavy rains in isolated areas of the state from August 31 to September 3.

As of Friday evening, the closures included 27 roads in Mandi, 16 in Kullu, seven in Kangra, six in Sirmaur, four in Una, three each in Chamba and Shimla, and one in Lahaul and Spiti district. Additionally, 12 power transformers have been obstructed, according to the state emergency operations centre.

In the past 24 hours, since Thursday evening, Nahan received 51 mm of rain followed by Berthin 34.8 mm, Dhaulakuan 34.5 mm, Dharamshala 30.3 mm, Naina Devi 28.2 mm and Guler 20.1 mm.