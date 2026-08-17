7 killed, many injured after stampede-like incident in Bihar's Lakhisarai

At least seven people were killed, and several more were injured on Monday morning after a stampede-like incident happened at the Ashokdham Temple in Bihar’s Lakhisarai district.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Shivam Kumar said, "Police personnel and officials of the district administration have reached the spot, and the rescue work is on,” quoted news agency PTI.

“It is being said that an electric pole fell there and people were electrocuted, which led to a stampede-like situation . We can tell you the exact reason only after verifying everything,” Shivam told news agency ANI.

The incident occurred due to a heavy rush of devotees at the temple to offer water to lord Shiva in the month of Shravan.