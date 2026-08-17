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Home / India News / 7 killed, many injured after stampede-like incident in Bihar's Lakhisarai

7 killed, many injured after stampede-like incident in Bihar's Lakhisarai

The incident occurred due to a heavy rush of devotees at the temple to offer water to lord Shiva in the month of Shravan

lakhisarai sadar hospital
People were brought to Sadar Hospital in Lakhisarai after a stampede-like incident at the Ashokdham Temple. (Photo: X.com/ANI screenshot)
Anjaly Raj New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2026 | 9:15 AM IST
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At least seven people were killed, and several more were injured on Monday morning after a stampede-like incident happened at the Ashokdham Temple in Bihar’s Lakhisarai district.
 
Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Shivam Kumar said, "Police personnel and officials of the district administration have reached the spot, and the rescue work is on,” quoted news agency PTI.
 
“It is being said that an electric pole fell there and people were electrocuted, which led to a stampede-like situation. We can tell you the exact reason only after verifying everything,” Shivam told news agency ANI.
 
The incident occurred due to a heavy rush of devotees at the temple to offer water to lord Shiva in the month of Shravan.
 
Lakhisarai DM Shailendra Kumar told ANI, “The crowd swelled in an unprecedented manner. Around 6:30-6:45 am, two trains came here, which also added to the crowd.”
 
“Arrangements were made as we had anticipated the crowd. We then came to know that the barricading broke on one side due to the crowd, and people fell on each other. We rushed 10-15 people here immediately,” Shailendra added.
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Topics :BiharStampedeAccidentBS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 17 2026 | 9:15 AM IST

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