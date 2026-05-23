75% of voters mapped with 2003 rolls in Jharkhand ahead of SIR: CEO

Jharkhand Chief Electoral Officer K Ravi Kumar on Saturday said the parental mapping of 75 per cent of voters with that of the 2003 electoral rolls has been completed in the run-up to the SIR exercise, scheduled to begin on June 20 in the state.

The list of all unmapped voters will be displayed at all polling booths from Saturday, he said.

All mapped voters would not need to submit any additional documents for the ensuing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

Jharkhand now has 26.4 million voters.

"The parental mapping of 75 per cent voters in Jharkhand with that of the electoral rolls in 2003, when the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) was last held, has been completed so far. The list of all unmapped voters will be released starting today (May 23) at all polling booths across the state," the CEO said.