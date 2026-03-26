Home / India News / 14 dead, 23 injured in Andhra bus fire accident, CM Naidu condoles deaths

14 dead, 23 injured in Andhra bus fire accident, CM Naidu condoles deaths

The private travel bus was heading to Kaligiri in Nellore district from Jagityal in Telangana, with around 35 passengers on board when the incident occurred

fire,bus fire
Representative Image: Rescue teams are working to identify the victims and gather details of their relatives. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Rayavaram (Andhra Pradesh)
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2026 | 9:15 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

At least 14 people were killed and 23 injured after a private bus collided with a tipper lorry and burst into flames in Markapuram district on Thursday, police said.

The bus caught fire, leaving several passengers trapped inside the burning vehicle.

Markapuram Superintendent of Police (SP) V Harshavardhan Raju said, "Fourteen people died in the accident and 23 injured persons have been shifted to hospital, including the driver. Efforts are on to gather complete details of the incident."  Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed profound shock and grief over the loss of lives.

The private travel bus was heading to Kaligiri in Nellore district from Jagityal in Telangana, with around 35 passengers on board when the incident occurred.

The tipper driver also sustained injuries in the accident and has been hospitalised.

The CM spoke to officials to ensure that the injured were receiving adequate medical assistance.

He directed officials to conduct a comprehensive inquiry into the cause of the accident and submit a report.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Rain, thunderstorms to lash North India; strong winds likely in Delhi

Premium

Odisha conviction rate in crimes against women among highest in country: CM

40% of 3.2 million adjudicated names deleted from Bengal rolls: EC official

Kotak Mahindra Bank files police complaint in Panchkula FD fraud case

Premium

High-powered panels begin their review meetings on West Asia conflict

Topics :Fire accidentAndhra PradeshDeath toll

First Published: Mar 26 2026 | 8:47 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story