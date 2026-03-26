14 dead, 23 injured in Andhra bus fire accident, CM Naidu condoles deaths

At least 14 people were killed and 23 injured after a private bus collided with a tipper lorry and burst into flames in Markapuram district on Thursday, police said.

The bus caught fire, leaving several passengers trapped inside the burning vehicle.

Markapuram Superintendent of Police (SP) V Harshavardhan Raju said, "Fourteen people died in the accident and 23 injured persons have been shifted to hospital, including the driver. Efforts are on to gather complete details of the incident." Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed profound shock and grief over the loss of lives.

The private travel bus was heading to Kaligiri in Nellore district from Jagityal in Telangana, with around 35 passengers on board when the incident occurred.