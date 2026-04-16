8 killed in road accident in Andhra's Kurnool, PM Modi announces ex-gratia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed condolences over the road accident in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool district that claimed eight lives, and announced Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for the victims' families.

"The mishap in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh is deeply painful. I extend my condolences to those who have lost their loved ones and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," the Prime Minister's Office posted on X.

The PMO further mentioned that PM Modi has announced financial assistance from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF), stating that an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh would be given to the next of kin of each deceased, while the injured would receive Rs 50,000.