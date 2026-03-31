Bihar CM announces ₹6 lakh aid after 8 women killed in stampede in Nalanda

At least eight women were killed in a stampede at a temple in Bihar's Nalanda district on Tuesday, Police said.
The incident took place due to a heavy rush of devotees at the Shitala Mata temple on Tuesday morning, a senior officer said.
Bihar Sharif Assistant Superintendent of Police Noorul Haque said, "At least eight women died in the stampede at Shitala Mata temple on Tuesday morning. Police personnel and officials of the district administration have reached the spot, and the rescue work is on." The exact cause of the stampede is not known, but there was a huge rush of devotees, said Haque, who was also present at the spot.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed grief on the Nalanda Sheetla Mata Temple stampede and announced ₹4 lakhs each from Disaster Management Department and ₹2 lakhs each from CM relief fund (a total of ₹6 Lakhs each) for the next of kin of deceased, according to a press release.
The release stated, "Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has expressed deep condolences over the deaths of devotees in a stampede that occurred at the Sheetla Devi Temple in Bihar Sharif, Nalanda district. The Chief Minister stated that this incident is extremely tragic and has left him deeply distressed. The Chief Minister has directed that an ex-gratia grant be provided to the dependents of the deceased, comprising ₹4 lakh each from the Disaster Management Department and ₹2 lakh each from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (totalling ₹6 lakh). Acting on the Chief Minister's directives, senior officials have reached the accident site and are actively engaged in relief and rescue operations. The Chief Minister has wished for the speedy recovery of those injured in the mishap and has issued instructions to ensure they receive appropriate medical treatment."
Earlier today, Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary expressed heartfelt condolences to the families of victims who lost their lives due to a stampede at the Sheetla Mata Temple in Nalanda and assured government support to them.
"The tragic stampede incident at the Mata Sheetla Temple in Nalanda is extremely heartbreaking. I express my condolences to the families of all the devotees who lost their lives and were injured in this accident. The government is providing every possible assistance and relief to the affected families. Arrangements have been made for the proper treatment of the injured. May God grant peace to the departed souls and provide strength to the grieving families during this hour of sorrow. I pray for the swift recovery of the injured," he wrote.
The stampede occurred at a weekly fair, which was being held at the Sheetla Mata Temple today due to the overcrowding at the site. Devotees present at the scene have stated that the incident occurred due to an insufficient deployment of police personnel.
Currently, in view of the gravity of the situation, shops set up at the fair in the surrounding area have been ordered to close down.
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