80% Indians non-vegetarian: Rahul Gandhi's dig at Brics gala dinner menu

Eighty per cent of Indians are non-vegetarian and Indian non-vegetarian food is delicious, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Sunday, a day after an all-vegetarian spread was served at a Brics Summit gala dinner.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted the dinner for the leaders and delegates of the Brics Summit at the Bharat Mandapam Saturday.

In a post on social media platforms X, Facebook and Instagram, Gandhi wrote, "For the record: 80% of Indians are non-vegetarian. Indian non-vegetarian food is delicious. As are my sister's chole bhature." He also posted a picture of chole bhature on a dining table.

The remarks of the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha came a day after the gala dinner, which featured an elaborate all-vegetarian menu.