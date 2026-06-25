AAP's Sanjay Singh to submit files to SIT in Ayodhya temple donations probe

Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP and Uttar Pradesh in-charge Sanjay Singh has said that he has been called by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing allegations related to donations and land transactions linked to the Ram temple in Ayodhya and will submit documents to it on Thursday.

Singh said the SIT chief, Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant, had called him at 11 am on Thursday in connection with the ongoing inquiry.

"I had sought time from the SIT and have now been called. I will appear before the SIT tomorrow and submit documents related to the alleged theft of offerings, misappropriation of donations and the alleged land scam," the AAP leader said on Wednesday.