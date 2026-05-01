Above-normal heatwave days likely in parts of India in May, says IMD

After a benign first half of April, the India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its monthly forecast, said today that above-normal heatwave days are likely over some parts of the foothills of the Himalayas, east coast states, Gujarat and Maharashtra in May.

On the much-awaited onset of the monsoon this year, IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said that the monsoon may arrive over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands around May 14–16.

For May, the met department also highlighted that the rainfall average over the country as a whole is most likely to be ‘above normal’, at more than 110 per cent of the Long Period Average (LPA). The LPA for the month of May is 64.1 millimetres.

"During May 2026, minimum temperatures are expected to be above normal across many parts of the country. However, many areas of northwest India, along with some parts of central India and adjoining areas of peninsular India and southern parts of northeast India, are likely to experience normal to below-normal minimum temperatures," Mohapatra said in a statement. Rainfall in May is most likely to be above normal over India, barring some parts of east, northeast and east-central India, where below-normal rainfall is expected. The IMD said currently, 'neutral' El Niño Southern Oscillation (ENSO) conditions are prevailing over the equatorial Pacific, but it is evolving towards El Niño — the periodic warming of waters in the central Pacific Ocean — conditions.