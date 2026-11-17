The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that Cyclone Akvan, currently over the Bay of Bengal , will strengthen into a very severe cyclonic storm before approaching the Andhra Pradesh coast on November 20. The cyclone has been named 'Akvan', a name suggested by Iran under the North Indian Ocean naming list.

This would be the third cyclone to affect Andhra Pradesh in the past few weeks, after Cyclones Arnab and Murasu caused extensive damage.

When and where will Cyclone Akvan make landfall?

Cyclone Akvan originated as a well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal on Saturday (November 14, 2026). The system intensified into a depression by Sunday (November 15, 2026) morning before developing into a cyclonic storm on Monday (November 16, 2026) evening.

The storm is expected to continue moving north-northwestwards and intensify into a severe cyclonic storm over the westcentral Bay of Bengal by Tuesday (November 17, 2026) evening. It is forecast to bypass Tamil Nadu and move towards the Andhra Pradesh coast around November 19, before crossing the coast around noon on November 20 as a very severe cyclonic storm. Wind speeds are expected to reach 120-130 kmph, with gusts of up to 145 kmph. Odisha is also likely to be affected by the system. IMD issues rainfall alerts across multiple states The IMD has issued rainfall alerts for Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Rayalaseema, warning of heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds.

In West Bengal, the storm is likely to bring heavy rainfall to South 24 Parganas, Purba Medinipur, Paschim Medinipur and Jhargram districts from November 19 to 21. The system is also expected to trigger thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds across most districts of south Bengal, including the state capital, Kolkata, the Met Department said. For Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, the weather department has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on November 18 and 19. Moderate showers are also expected to continue across the region through November 20. Rescue teams deployed, fishermen warned against venturing out The Odisha government on Monday stepped up preparations for the possible impact of Cyclone Akvan, deploying 74 rescue teams and beginning the early evacuation of vulnerable people in the southern districts, reported news agency PTI.

Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari held a meeting to review preparedness based on the latest IMD forecast and said the government had made "full arrangements to secure lives and property". "District collectors have been asked to evacuate people from identified landslide-prone areas in Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri," the minister said. The districts have also been directed to open relief centres and make arrangements for the people, he said. The state government has decided to deploy 60 Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) teams and 14 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams to tackle the situation. Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri and Puri will be among the districts in focus, depending on requirements.