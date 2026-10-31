After Arnab, cyclone Murasu likely to hit Andhra Pradesh coast: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said that a depression had formed over the Bay of Bengal and was forecast to develop into a cyclonic storm that would hit the Andhra Pradesh coast on Tuesday morning (November 3).

Notwithstanding the back-to-back rain-carrying weather events, assuming the current depression develops into a full-blown cyclone, the IMD has maintained a drier-than-usual outlook for November 2026. South Peninsular India is likely to receive below-normal rainfall, under 77 per cent of the long-period average (LPA), and most of the country will see a deficit, barring parts of central, northwest and northeast India. If the depression intensifies into a cyclone as predicted, it will be called ‘Murasu’, a name contributed by India. Just days after Cyclone Arnab, Murasu would be the second cyclonic storm to form over the Bay of Bengal this year.

Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to stay above normal across most regions, with exceptions in the Himalayan foothills and central and eastern India. Strong El Niño conditions are expected to persist, while the Indian Ocean Dipole remains neutral. Meanwhile, Cyclone Murasu is expected to have wind speeds of 80 to 90 kilometres per hour, and gusting up to 100 kmph, said IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra. The Department warned fishermen not to venture into the sea until at least Wednesday afternoon and advised those already at sea to return to harbour. “From tomorrow onwards, the entire west-central Bay of Bengal, the southeast Bay of Bengal and parts of the central Bay of Bengal will be disastrous or devastating for any boats, small boats or small ships. They should avoid this particular area,” Mohapatra said.