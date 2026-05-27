Home / India News / AIADMK factions patch up, Velumani-led rebel MLAs meet chief Palaniswami

AIADMK factions patch up, Velumani-led rebel MLAs meet chief Palaniswami

Shortly after meeting Palaniswami, Velumani-accompanied by former minister Dr C Vijayabaskar, legislators supporting him submitted a letter stating that they would function as one party in Assembly

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Press Trust of India Chennai
1 min read Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 2:57 PM IST
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AIADMK factions patched up on Wednesday, with rebel MLAs led by former state minister S P Velumani calling on party chief Edappadi K Palaniswami at his residence and expressing their support for the party leader, a party source said.

About 13 legislators accompanied Velumani. Former state minister C Ve Shanmugam-who, along with Velumani and other legislators, had demanded that the party support the TVK government-was conspicuous by his absence at the meeting.

Shortly after meeting Palaniswami, Velumani-accompanied by former minister Dr C Vijayabaskar, legislators supporting him, and senior leaders including Agri S S Krishnamurthy who support Palaniswami-called on Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker J C D Prabhakar and submitted a letter stating that they would function as one party in the Assembly.

Vijayabaskar withdrew his earlier letter requesting the Speaker to recognise him as party whip.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :AIADMKAIADMK riftAIADMK meetingTamil Nadu

First Published: May 27 2026 | 2:57 PM IST

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