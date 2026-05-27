AIADMK factions patch up, Velumani-led rebel MLAs meet chief Palaniswami

AIADMK factions patched up on Wednesday, with rebel MLAs led by former state minister S P Velumani calling on party chief Edappadi K Palaniswami at his residence and expressing their support for the party leader, a party source said.
About 13 legislators accompanied Velumani. Former state minister C Ve Shanmugam-who, along with Velumani and other legislators, had demanded that the party support the TVK government-was conspicuous by his absence at the meeting.
Shortly after meeting Palaniswami, Velumani-accompanied by former minister Dr C Vijayabaskar, legislators supporting him, and senior leaders including Agri S S Krishnamurthy who support Palaniswami-called on Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker J C D Prabhakar and submitted a letter stating that they would function as one party in the Assembly.
Vijayabaskar withdrew his earlier letter requesting the Speaker to recognise him as party whip.
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