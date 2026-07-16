Why AAIB won't release AI171 cockpit recordings as probe nears end

More than a year after the fatal Air India AI171 crash on June 12, 2025, the investigation has entered its final phase, with a draft final report expected by October 2026. In an affidavit filed before the Supreme Court, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau ( More than a year after the fatal Air India AI171 crash on June 12, 2025, the investigation has entered its final phase, with a draft final report expected by October 2026. In an affidavit filed before the Supreme Court, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau ( AAIB ) said cockpit voice recordings and other sensitive investigation records cannot be shared with any external committee or the public because of statutory provisions and international aviation rules.

The bureau added that the investigation is aimed at improving flight safety and preventing future accidents rather than assigning blame or determining liability.

Why cockpit voice recordings cannot be released

A key issue before the Supreme Court is whether cockpit voice recordings and other investigation records should be made public. The AAIB has opposed the request, arguing that both Indian law and international aviation rules require such material to remain confidential during an accident investigation.

Protected records include cockpit voice recorder data and transcripts, witness statements, air traffic control communications, medical information, and other evidence collected as part of the probe. In its affidavit, the bureau said releasing these records would violate Rule 17(1) and Rule 17(5), read with Schedule C of the Aircraft (Investigation of Accidents and Incidents) Rules, 2025. These provisions prohibit the disclosure of sensitive evidence gathered during an aircraft accident investigation except in limited circumstances. The AAIB also said the probe is being conducted under the Convention on International Civil Aviation, commonly known as the Chicago Convention, and Annex 13 of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). Under Article 26 of the convention, the country where an accident occurs is responsible for leading the investigation, while Annex 13 allows countries connected to the aircraft, such as those where it is registered, operated, designed, or manufactured, to participate through accredited representatives and technical experts.

According to the bureau, this means the AI171 investigation is not just a domestic inquiry but an internationally governed investigation carried out under treaty obligations. It added that disclosing protected records could undermine the integrity of the investigation and discourage witnesses from cooperating in future aviation safety probes. The AAIB maintained that the purpose of such investigations is to identify the causes of an accident and recommend safety measures to prevent similar incidents, rather than determine civil or criminal liability. Probe expected to conclude within weeks The AAIB told the Supreme Court that the remaining investigation activities are likely to be completed within approximately six weeks, subject to pending external inputs. Once the analysis phase is complete, investigators expect to prepare a final report around October 2026.

The bureau said the investigation is complex because it involves multiple technical, operational, human, and organisational factors. It is also being carried out with the participation of international agencies under global aviation protocols. The case before the Supreme Court The AAIB's affidavit was filed in response to a petition pending before the Supreme Court that seeks a court-monitored investigation into the AI171 crash. The plea was filed in October 2025 by Pushkaraj Sabharwal, the father of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, who was the pilot-in-command of the ill-fated flight, along with the Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP). The petitioners have sought the constitution of an independent committee headed by a retired Supreme Court judge to investigate the crash. The AAIB has opposed the plea, arguing that the investigation is already being carried out by the competent statutory authority.