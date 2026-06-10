Air India crash anniversary: Families seek nod to hold candlelight vigil

Families of Air India crash victims have asked the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) for permission to hold a candlelight vigil at the AI171 crash site in Ahmedabad on Friday evening to mark the first anniversary of the disaster, Business Standard has learnt.

"We have been emailing and visiting different government offices in Ahmedabad for permission. Today, the police station in-charge of Meghani Nagar informed us that the area is under the Indian AAIB, and the permission should be requested from your office," stated Bhavesh Hirpara, who lost his parents in the plane crash, as a representative of the "family members of the victims".

Hirpara sent this email earlier this week to the AAIB. The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) did not immediately respond to Business Standard's request for comment on the matter. Air India's AI171 flight, which was headed to London on June 12 last year, crashed shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad airport, killing 241 people on board and 19 on the ground, with only one survivor. The crash site is inside BJ Medical College, near a residential area in Meghani Nagar in the city. Hirpara said: "We kindly request your permission to visit the AI171 crash site in Meghani Nagar, Ahmedabad, on June 12, 2026, from 5.15 pm to 6 pm, to pay tribute to our loved ones."

He said around 150 family members and relatives were expected to attend. "We only wish to stand outside the crash site, observe silence, light candles, and pray for our loved ones. We do not wish to enter inside the crash site." Hirpara said it would be a "peaceful and respectful" tribute and that the victims' families would fully follow all instructions issued by the AAIB, the police department, and other authorities. "We kindly request you to grant us permission. If this matter is under any other authority, please guide us to the correct person or office," he added.