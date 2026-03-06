Air India Express, Akasa add flights to Ahmedabad for T20 World Cup final

Air India Express and Akasa Air on Friday announced that they will operate special flights to Ahmedabad, providing more travel options to the city for the T20 World Cup final between India and New Zealand on March 8.

"To facilitate cricket fans travelling to witness the final, the airline will operate additional flights to Ahmedabad from Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Hyderabad. These flights have been scheduled in response to the sharp increase in demand for travel to the city as fans across the country plan to attend the highly anticipated match," Air India Express said in a release.

The airline also said it continues to closely monitor booking trends and might consider further capacity enhancements based on demand.