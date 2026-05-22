Air India flight lands safely at Delhi airport after suspected engine fire

An Air India aircraft from Bengaluru made an emergency landing at the Delhi airport due to suspected engine fire on Thursday evening, according to sources.

The crew followed all standard operating procedures and landed the aircraft safely at the Delhi airport. All passengers and crew are safe and have disembarked normally, the airline said in a statement.

The A320 aircraft was operating the flight AI2802 from Bengaluru to Delhi.

"During the aircraft's final approach into Delhi, the cockpit crew received a fire indication from one of the engines. The indication was subsequently confirmed as true," the statement said.

One of the sources said it was yet to be confirmed whether there was fire in the engine.