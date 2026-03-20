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Air India's New York-Mumbai flight diverted to Saudi after fire indication

The indication in the cockpit turned out to be false

Air India
After inspection, the plane was cleared for operations and took off for Mumbai
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2026 | 7:01 AM IST
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A Mumbai-bound Air India aircraft was diverted to Medina, Saudi Arabia, on Thursday afternoon following an aft cargo fire indication in the cockpit that turned out to be false.

After inspection, the plane was cleared for operations and took off for Mumbai, an official said.

"Air India flight AI116, operating from New York (JFK) to Mumbai, was diverted to Medina, Saudi Arabia, following an aft cargo fire indication in the cockpit," the airline said in a statement.

The Boeing 777 made a priority landing at Medina.

"The aircraft landed safely without incident. Subsequent inspection of the aircraft after landing confirmed that the indication was false," the statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Air IndiaNew YorkMumbai

First Published: Mar 20 2026 | 7:01 AM IST

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