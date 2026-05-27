Air India's San Francisco-bound plane returns to Delhi after technical snag

An Air India flight bound for San Francisco returned to New Delhi on Wednesday after developing a technical snag mid-flight, forcing the aircraft to turn back after spending more than eight hours in the air, according to the airline and flight-tracking data.

The aircraft, with around 230 passengers onboard, had been airborne for more than three hours and was flying through Chinese airspace before diverting back toward Delhi.

Flight AI173, operated by a Boeing 777-300ER carrying around 230 passengers, departed Delhi for San Francisco before returning to the Indian capital in line with standard safety procedures, Air India said in a statement.

"The aircraft landed safely and will undergo technical inspection in line with Air India's safety standards," the airline said. Air India said it was arranging alternative flights for passengers and providing assistance, including refreshments, hotel accommodation and rescheduling options. The airline did not specify the nature of the technical issue. Data from the flight-tracking website Flightradar24 showed the aircraft began diverting back to the national capital after being airborne for over three hours, when it was in the Chinese airspace. Regretting the inconvenience caused to the passengers, Air India said it was making alternative arrangements to fly them to their destination as soon as possible.