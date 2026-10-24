Home / India News / AISA chief Neha Bora refuses to sign peace bond, questions curbs on dissent

AISA chief Neha Bora refuses to sign peace bond, questions curbs on dissent

Bora said she would not furnish a ₹10,000 personal bond with one surety, questioning a police notice issued under Section 126 of the BNSS and asserting the right to peaceful protest and dissent

Neha Bora
Bora asserted that the fight against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, regardless of the direction it takes, must not come at the cost of labelling the right to dissent as a threat to peace (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2026 | 3:09 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

All India Students' Association president Neha Bora on Saturday said she will not sign a peace bond before a special executive magistrate, a day after the Delhi High Court dismissed her plea challenging a police notice directing her to provide a personal bond of Rs 10,000 with one surety.

Questioning the rationale behind the notice, Bora asked, "Whose peace am I being asked to keep?" The police notice, issued on October 17 under Section 126 of the BNSS, asked the student leader to appear before a special executive magistrate (SEM) on October 19 and show cause as to why she should not execute a personal bond of Rs 10,000 with one surety "for keeping peace for a period of inquiry".

Addressing the press at the CPI(ML) Liberation Parliamentary office here, Bora said demonstrating peacefully on the streets is a democratic right, and questioned how raising concerns against the government could be construed as a threat to peace.

"If we do not ask the government any questions, whose peace are we keeping?" she asked, stressing that the right to question those in power and express dissent is fundamental to a democracy.

Bora asserted that the fight against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, regardless of the direction it takes, must not come at the cost of labelling the right to dissent as a threat to peace.

The notice was issued on October 17, a day after Delhi Police detained Bora as she joined the 'Lehra Do Tiranga' march in the capital.

The demonstration was part of the protests demanding Kumar's resignation over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Bora had challenged the notice in the Delhi High Court, terming the preventive proceedings an attempt to suppress peaceful dissent, and said that the notice did not adequately establish the likelihood of a breach of peace.

She maintained that peaceful protests and democratic opposition should not be treated as violations of public order, emphasising that the right to dissent must be protected.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

AI should assist decision-making, not replace human judgment: Adityanath

VIP culture in hospitals can compromise patient safety: Aiims doctors

Ashoke Sen becomes first Indian physicist to win 2026 Oskar Klein Medal

J&K Cabinet expansion, reshuffle to take place next week: CM Omar Abdullah

Bay of Bengal system likely to intensify into cyclonic storm by Oct 26

Topics :Delhi High CourtProtest

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchMuhurat Trading 2026Gold Silver Price TodayQ2 Results TodayBonfiglioli Transmissions sharesSahajanand Medical sharesStock Market CrashSwiggy Share Price

First Published: Oct 24 2026 | 3:07 PM IST

Next Story