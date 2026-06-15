Akal Takht declares Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann 'Guru Dokhi', summons MLAs

The Sikh clergy at the Akal Takht on Monday declared Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann 'Guru Dokhi' (anti-Guru) and 'Khalsa Panth virodhi' (anti-Khalsa panth), directing the Sikh community to "shun ties" with him as he was accused of lying regarding a purported objectionable video that hurt Sikh sentiments.

The Akal Takht is the highest temporal seat of Sikhs.

The Sikh clergy also summoned all Sikh MLAs, regardless of party affiliation, from the state and the Punjab Cabinet before the Akal Takht on June 29 in connection with an anti-sacrilege law.

Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargajj pronounced the edict from the 'faseel' (podium of the Akal Takht) after the 'five Singh Sahiban' (Sikh clergy) held a meeting in Amritsar.

The edict followed a meeting with various Sikh bodies, which was convened to discuss issues including the anti-sacrilege law--Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026. During the meeting, serious deliberations were held regarding an "objectionable video" that was submitted as part of a complaint against Mann on January 4. The matter stems from the summoning of Mann by the Akal Takht in January this year for allegedly making comments on 'Guru ki Golak' (a gurdwara donation box) and indulging in "objectionable activities" with the pictures of the "Sikh Gurus" and slain militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale in a video clip.

The person in the video purportedly resembles Mann. Gargajj said when Mann was summoned to the Secretariat of the Akal Takht on January 15, he was questioned by the 'Singh Sahib' about the video and the CM stated that the video was fake and had been generated using Artificial Intelligence (AI). Following this, the Singh Sahib directed him to suggest two forensic laboratories for the examination of the video. A formal letter to this effect was also sent to the Chief Minister from the Secretariat of Akal Takht Sahib on January 27. However, no response was received from the Chief Minister or his office, he pointed out.

Thereafter, the Akal Takht secretariat got the video examined from two central government-recognised labs, he said. Gargajj claimed that the video circulating on social media was found to be "authentic" by the two forensic laboratories. The video was neither tinkered nor AI-generated, Gargajj said. "The Guru Khalsa Panth cannot tolerate such actions under any circumstances," asserted Gargarjj while referring to the alleged objectionable act. "The position of a chief minister is respectable. But chief minister Bhagwant Singh (Mann) lied before the Akal Takht (about the video)," claimed Gargajj as he raised concerns about his ability to make decisions in the interests of the Guru and the Sikh community while serving as the CM.

"Representing the sentiments of the Sikh Sangat, today's gathering of the five Singh Sahibs declares Mann as 'Guru Dokhi' and 'Khalsa Panth virodhi'. The Guru Khalsa Panth is directed not to associate with him," he said. Shortly before the pronouncement by the 'Singh Sahiban' at the Akal Takht, AAP Punjab media in-charge Baltej Singh Pannu on Monday said the lab reports, as claimed by the Akal Takht Jathedar, did not make it clear who the person was seen in the video. "Does the height of CM Mann match the height of the person visible in the footage? Which hotel room is it (where the video was shot)? The report has completely failed to establish who is actually visible in the video," said AAP leader Pannu.

He also indicated that Gargajj has become political, and asserted that the Akal Takht Sahib is the 'takht' of the entire Sikh community. "It neither belongs to SAD (Shiromani Akali Dal) chief Sukhbir Badal nor SAD," Pannu said. Following Akal Takht's declaration, the opposition criticised Mann and demanded his resignation. "Out of respect for the sanctity of Sri Akal Takht Sahib and Sikh sentiments, Bhagwant Mann should resign immediately," Congress posted on X in Hindi. "It is deeply shameful that the Chief Minister of the state harbours such malicious sentiments toward our Guru Sahibs and our martyrs," SAD wrote in Gurmukhi on X.

The Punjab BJP also said Mann must resign from the CM post immediately as "cabinet Ministers and Sikh bureaucrats who follow the path of Guru Nanak can neither hold meetings with him nor execute his orders" following Sri Akal Takht Sahib's declaration. The Sikh clergy, in the meeting, also discussed the anti-sacrilege law, the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026. Gargajj said Sikh MLAs, irrespective of their party, and the Punjab Cabinet must appear before the Akal Takht on June 29. The Akal Takht and the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) had earlier raised objections to the anti-sacrilege law, saying it was enacted without consulting the Sikh Panth.