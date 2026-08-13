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Home / India News / Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Badal attacked near Nanded gurdwara: Police

Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Badal attacked near Nanded gurdwara: Police

Former Punjab deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal was attacked in Maharashtra's Nanded and hospitalised, police said

Sukhbir Singh Badal, SAD
Earlier in the day, Badal had visited the Takht Sri Hazur Sahib in Nanded along with wife Harsimrat Kaur Badal, who is an Akali Dal MP | PHOTO: X @officeofssbadal
Press Trust of India Nanded
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 3:22 PM IST
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Akali Dal chief and former Punjab deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal was attacked in Maharashtra's Nanded on Thursday, police said.

Badal was attacked near a gurudwara and has been hospitalised, police said.

A viral video showed Badal walking inside a building with a cloth wrapped around his right hand.

Earlier in the day, Badal had visited the Takht Sri Hazur Sahib in Nanded along with wife Harsimrat Kaur Badal, who is an Akali Dal MP.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Sukhbir Singh BadalAkali DalMumbai

First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 3:20 PM IST

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