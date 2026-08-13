Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Badal attacked near Nanded gurdwara: Police
Former Punjab deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal was attacked in Maharashtra's Nanded and hospitalised, police said
Former Punjab deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal was attacked in Maharashtra's Nanded and hospitalised, police said
Akali Dal chief and former Punjab deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal was attacked in Maharashtra's Nanded on Thursday, police said.
Badal was attacked near a gurudwara and has been hospitalised, police said.
A viral video showed Badal walking inside a building with a cloth wrapped around his right hand.
Earlier in the day, Badal had visited the Takht Sri Hazur Sahib in Nanded along with wife Harsimrat Kaur Badal, who is an Akali Dal MP.
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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 3:20 PM IST