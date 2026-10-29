Akasa Air to boost pilot pay and benefits as it expands routes, fleet

Akasa Air will increase pilots’ salaries by up to 20 per cent from January 1, 2027, while raising guaranteed monthly flying hours and annual leave entitlements as the airline expands its fleet and route network, according to a PTI report.

The revised compensation structure will include higher fixed salaries and hourly payouts, while pilots will also have more choices in their work schedules. The changes are aimed at improving work-life balance as the airline scales up its operations.

Akasa Air hikes pilot pay

The four-year-old airline will introduce the following changes from January 2027:

Salary hike: Fixed salaries and hourly payouts will increase, with hikes of up to 20 per cent

Minimum protected flying hours: The monthly minimum will rise to 50 hours under the standard work pattern

Annual leave: Minimum annual leave entitlements will increase to 42 days, with the possibility of more leave depending on the work pattern selected

Additional benefits: Pilots will also be eligible for loyalty rewards and the previously announced Long-Term Incentive Plan (LTIP), over and above the revised compensation

Minimum protected flying hours refer to the number of hours for which pilots receive guaranteed pay each month, even if their actual flying hours are lower.

New work patterns for pilots Akasa Air will offer pilots additional choices in their work schedules, including the ‘25/9’ and ‘6-2-6-3-6’ patterns. Under the 25/9 arrangement, pilots will work for 25 days and receive nine guaranteed days off in a month. The 6-2-6-3-6 pattern, meanwhile, involves six days of work followed by two days off, then six working days and three days off, before another six-day work period. The revised arrangements are intended to give pilots greater flexibility in managing their schedules and personal commitments. Fleet expansion and new pilot bases The changes come as Akasa Air prepares to expand its fleet and add more routes. The airline currently operates 45 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft and has more than 800 pilots.

Akasa Air is also planning to establish pilot bases in Kochi and Kolkata, adding to its existing bases in Bengaluru and Mumbai. These plans form part of its broader expansion as it increases its operational capacity. The airline began commercial operations in August 2022 and is now entering its fifth year of operations. Pilot welfare in focus The changes come amid renewed debate over pilot availability and fatigue in aviation sector. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has extended the deadline for full implementation of revised Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) norms to March 31, 2027, while pilots’ associations have raised concerns over the implementation timeline.