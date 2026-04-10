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Allahabad HC judge Yashwant Varma resigns amid impeachment proceedings

Justice Varma was repatriated from the Delhi High Court to the Allahabad High Court after burnt wads of currency notes were found at his official residence in New Delhi on March 14 last year

Yashwant Varma
Allahabad High Court judge Justice Yashwant Varma (Photo/X)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2026 | 1:16 PM IST
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Allahabad High Court judge Justice Yashwant Varma, facing impeachment proceedings after wads of burnt currency notes were found at his residence here, has submitted his resignation to President Droupadi Murmu, sources said on Friday.

"Your Excellency, While I do not propose to burden your august office with the reasons which have constrained me to submit this missive, it is with deep anguish that I hereby tender my resignation from the office of Judge of the Hon'ble High Court of Judicature at Allahabad, with immediate effect. It has been an honour to serve in this office," the resignation letter sent to the President on April 9 said.

Justice Varma was repatriated from the Delhi High Court to the Allahabad High Court after burnt wads of currency notes were found at his official residence in New Delhi on March 14 last year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Allahabad High CourtSupreme CourtDelhi High CourtImpeachment

First Published: Apr 10 2026 | 1:16 PM IST

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