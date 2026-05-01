Allahabad HC upholds land acquisition for Noida airport expansion

The Allahabad High Court has upheld land acquisition for the expansion of the Noida International Airport in Gautam Buddh Nagar district, dismissing petitions filed by affected landowners.

The court held that the acquisition process had been carried out in full compliance with the provisions of the 2013 land acquisition law and that there was no material irregularity in it.

A division bench comprising Justice M C Tripathi and Justice Kunal Ravi Singh while deciding a batch of writ petitions observed, "In view of the foregoing discussion and for the reasons stated herein above, this Court finds no merit in the challenge raised by the petitioners to the impugned notifications dated April 11, 2025 and October 24, 2025." The court further said, "This Court declines to interfere in the acquisition proceedings which have been conducted in conformity with the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013 and the Rules, 2016 framed thereunder." However, the bench directed the authorities to ensure that rehabilitation measures are fully implemented before taking possession of residential lands.