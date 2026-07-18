Home / India News / Amarnath Yatra suspended from July 19 due to inclement weather forecast

Amarnath Yatra suspended from July 19 due to inclement weather forecast

According to the official, no onward movement of pilgrims will be permitted from the Baltal and Nunwan/ Chandanwari base camps from Sunday

Amarnath yatra, Pilgrims on Amarnath yatra
So far, over 3.76 lakh pilgrims have paid obeisance at the holy cave shrine during the ongoing Shri Amarnathji Yatra. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India Srinagar
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2026 | 10:24 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday said the Amarnath Yatra will be temporarily suspended from July 19 in view of the inclement weather forecast.

"In view of inclement weather forecast issued by India Meteorological Department (IMD), Shri Amarnathji Yatra shall remain temporarily suspended from both the Pahalgam and Baltal routes with effect from 19.07.2026 as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety and well-being of the pilgrims," Kashmir Divisional Commissioner Anshul Garg said in a statement.

Garg said no onward movement of pilgrims will be permitted from the Baltal and Nunwan/ Chandanwari base camps from Sunday.

"Updates regarding the resumption of Yatra shall be issued in due course of time after ensuring route safety and comprehensive assessment of the weather conditions", he said.

So far, over 3.76 lakh pilgrims have paid obeisance at the holy cave shrine during the ongoing Shri Amarnathji Yatra.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PM Modi, other leaders mourn demise of ex-PM HD Deve Gowda's wife Chennamma

DRI officers seize 15 kg smuggled gold, 20 kg silver; 13 people arrested

DRI cracks down on smuggling networks; seizes drugs, Pak-made pistols

Delhi govt approves self-certification system for opening private schools

Centre launches White Rabbit tech network to secure Indian Standard Time

Topics :Amarnath yatraAmarnath pilgrimsJammu and Kashmir

First Published: Jul 18 2026 | 10:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story