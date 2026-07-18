Amarnath Yatra suspended from July 19 due to inclement weather forecast

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday said the Amarnath Yatra will be temporarily suspended from July 19 in view of the inclement weather forecast.

"In view of inclement weather forecast issued by India Meteorological Department (IMD), Shri Amarnathji Yatra shall remain temporarily suspended from both the Pahalgam and Baltal routes with effect from 19.07.2026 as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety and well-being of the pilgrims," Kashmir Divisional Commissioner Anshul Garg said in a statement.

Garg said no onward movement of pilgrims will be permitted from the Baltal and Nunwan/ Chandanwari base camps from Sunday.

"Updates regarding the resumption of Yatra shall be issued in due course of time after ensuring route safety and comprehensive assessment of the weather conditions", he said.