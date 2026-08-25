Amazon, Swiggy Instamart, BigBasket lose food licences over Datura sales

Karnataka has cracked down on the online sale of Datura, suspending the food licences of Amazon, Swiggy Instamart and BigBasket after the poisonous plant was found listed as a food product.

Why has Karnataka taken action?

The action followed concerns raised by a citizen over the sale of Datura on online grocery platforms, reported Ndtv. Following the complaint, food safety officials inspected the platforms and found Datura fruits and seeds being stored in warehouses and offered for sale online.

Officials also found packets carrying FSSAI food licence or registration numbers, despite Datura being poisonous and posing a serious risk if consumed. The department said storing, selling or distributing the fruits and seeds as food was not permissible under food safety laws.

Datura, also known as Dhatura or thorn apple, is a poisonous plant from the nightshade family. While it is used for religious purposes and in some traditional medicinal practices, consuming it can be dangerous because of its toxic compounds. What did Amazon, Instamart and BigBasket say? Representatives of the three companies appeared before the food safety authority on August 24. Amazon did not submit a response to the notice, while Swiggy Instamart sought additional time to submit documents detailing the action taken after receiving the department's notice. BigBasket said it had stopped selling Datura online and would change the labelling to clearly state that it is “Not for human consumption”.

However, the regulator said the explanations did not adequately address the concerns, and maintained that Datura could not be stored, sold or distributed as a food product. Licences suspended until further orders The food licences of the three platforms have been suspended until further orders. The licences and registrations of suppliers and sellers involved in supplying Datura to the platforms have also been ordered to be suspended. The platforms have been directed to immediately remove listings and advertisements offering Datura fruits or seeds for human consumption. Any violation of the order could invite further action under applicable laws.