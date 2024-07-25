Ambanis book London hotel for Anant and Radhika's wedding celebration

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant got married on July 12. The wedding hosted the world's most important personalities, including political leaders, top celebrities at the couple's elaborate four-day celebrations in Mumbai. It now appears that the family will carry on the celebrations in London. As per a report in The Sun, Mukesh Ambani, the groom's father has reserved the seven-star Stoke Park hotel till September to organise the wedding festivities. The report states that Prince Harry and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson are also anticipated to attend the celebrations in the UK. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Anant and Radhika's wedding: About the couple

Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, and Nita Ambani, his wife, are the parents of Anant Ambani, their younger son. On July 12, Anant wedded Radhika Merchant, his longtime girlfriend in Mumbai. It is estimated that the extravagant wedding, which included a number of pre-wedding events, cost $500 million.

What sources have to say about Anant and Radhika's wedding festivities?

“The Ambanis don’t do things by halves and so thought nothing of booking the entire venue for two months. The cost is chicken feed to them. The bride and groom and family will attend different parties planned between now and September," a source told The Sun.

“Security, which is tightened, has been told to expect Boris Johnson and Tony and Cherie Blair. Prince Harry is also said to be hoping to pop in,” the source further added.

About Stoke Park

In 2021, Ambani's Reliance Industries paid £57 million to acquire the lease for the renowned Stoke Park estate. Shortly thereafter, the 300-acre estate was closed for renovations.

According to the terms of the lease, Stoke Park, a grade II-listed, seven-star hotel, must be used as a commercial property rather than a private residence, as reported by Financial Times. The estate's golf courses, tennis courts, and mansion are all located outside of London in Buckinghamshire.

Anant and Radhika's wedding: About the wedding

The lavish wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant took place on July 12 and was attended by numerous Indian politicians, socialites Kim and Khloe Kardashian, and celebrities from Bollywood. The Ambani and Merchant families held a blessing ceremony on July 13 and a reception on July 14 following the wedding. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also attended the blessing ceremony.

Apart from Kim and Khloe Kardashian; Mahesh Babu, Yash, Shah Rukh Khan, John Cena, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Rajinikanth, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Vicky Kaushal, Shahid Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and Deepika Padukone, among others, attended the high-profile wedding ceremony.

On Wednesday, newlyweds Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant received warm receptions in Jamnagar, Gujarat, following their wedding ceremony in Mumbai. When the couple got to the town, they were greeted by the locals with a lot of enthusiasm and hospitality.