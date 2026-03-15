Home / India News / Amit Shah lays foundation for ₹2,092 crore health projects in Assam

Amit Shah lays foundation for ₹2,092 crore health projects in Assam

Shah inaugurated the Rs 675 crore Pragjyotishpur Medical College and Hospital in Guwahati, at a programme held on its premises

Amit Shah, Home Minister
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Guwahati
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 15 2026 | 12:09 PM IST
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Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for health projects worth Rs 2,092 crore in Assam.

Shah inaugurated the Rs 675-crore Pragjyotishpur Medical College and Hospital in Guwahati, at a programme held on its premises.

He also virtually inaugurated two cancer centres at Golaghat and Tinsukia, both under Assam Cancer Care Foundation (ACCF), constructed at a cost of Rs 135 crore each.

Shah virtually laid the foundation stone for super-speciality hospitals at Diphu Medical College and Hospital (Rs 220 crore), Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (Rs 310 crore), and Barpeta Medical College and Hospital (Rs 284 crore).

The foundation stone for a Rs 218-crore Swasthya Bhawan in Guwahati, and the Abhayapuri District Hospital (Rs 115 crore) were also laid by the Union home minister.

Shah arrived here on Saturday evening on a two-day visit to Assam, his fourth visit to the northeastern state in four months.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Amit ShahAssamBJP

First Published: Mar 15 2026 | 12:09 PM IST

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