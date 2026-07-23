Amit Shah meets LS Speaker Om Birla amid Parliament deadlock over Neet

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla against the backdrop of continuous opposition protests in Parliament over the Neet paper leak.

The government has accused the opposition of attaching the pre-condition of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation before agreeing to a debate.

Sources said Shah met Birla after the Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day amid continuous ruckus.

Earlier, top opposition leaders including the Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav met Birla. TMC leaders Saugata Roy and Mahua Moitra were also present in the meeting.

During the Question Hour, Birla had asked opposition leaders to meet him to decide on the duration and date of the discussion on the Neet paper leak issue.