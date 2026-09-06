Amit Shah speaks to Delhi CM, top officials after building collapse

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke with Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and other senior officials after a five-storey building near Delhi University's south campus collapsed, leaving one dead and several trapped in the rubble.

In a message posted on X, Shah said he was deeply distressed by the building collapse at Satya Niketan in Delhi.

"Spoke with the chief minister, commissioner of police, Delhi, and the director general, NDRF, and assessed the situation on the ground," he said.

Shah said the local administration and the NDRF are conducting intensive rescue operations in close coordination.

"The injured are being provided with all necessary medical assistance. Praying for the speedy recovery of all those injured," he said.