Amit Shah to launch ₹2,092 cr health projects, address BJYM meet in Assam

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for health projects worth Rs 2,092 crore in Assam on Sunday.

He will also address a convention of the BJP's youth wing, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), in the afternoon.

Shah arrived here on Saturday evening on a two-day visit to Assam. This is his fourth visit to the northeastern state in four months.

On Saturday evening, he held closed-door meetings with senior BJP functionaries, including Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on poll-related issues, a BJP spokesperson said.

Shah will inaugurate the Rs 675-crore Pragjyotishpur Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) here, and virtually launch cancer centres at Golaghat and Tinsukia, both under Assam Cancer Care Foundation (ACCF), constructed at a cost of Rs 135 crore each.