Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said all parties should support the Constitution (132nd) Amendment Bill to effect a uniform 50 per cent rise in Lok Sabha seats across states and termed it a "historic initiative" to make women strong partners in governance.

In a message posted on X ahead of a special sitting of Parliament beginning next week, Shah said, "Giving women a stronger role in elected representation has been a commitment of the Modi government. With the Union Cabinet's approval of the 132nd Constitution Amendment Bill under Modi's leadership yesterday, the decades-long wait of the country's women is about to end." "The 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies, provided through the Nari Shakti Vandan Act, will now become a reality," he said.

"All parties should support this historic initiative to make women strong partners in governance," he added. The government has convened a four-day special sitting of Parliament from November 30, during which it will bring three bills for the implementation of 33 per cent women's reservation in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies before the 2029 parliamentary elections, including the Constitution (132nd) Amendment Bill. Shah said at least one-third representation for women in state assemblies will make the policies of states and Union territories more inclusive, while their presence in the Lok Sabha will add a new dimension to policymaking, lawmaking and the setting of national priorities.

"All parties should support this historic initiative to make women strong partners in governance," he said. The Union Cabinet on Friday cleared the proposed Constitution amendment bill that seeks to increase the strength of the Lok Sabha from the present 543 seats to a maximum of 850 through delimitation. The move will pave the way for the implementation of 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and state legislative assemblies ahead of the 2029 general elections. A two-thirds majority in both Houses of Parliament is a must for a constitutional amendment bill to get cleared. The DMK, the NCP and the BRS, are expected to support the Bill.