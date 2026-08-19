Amway, Emami, 4 other firms withdraw '100%' claims on labels, ads: FSSAI

Food regulator FSSAI on Wednesday said that Amway India, Emami, Bonn Biscuits and three other companies have withdrawn misleading '100 per cent' claims from their product labelling and advertisements, following its enforcement actions against these firms.

In a social media post, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) informed that it has initiated action against food business operators (FBOs) to discontinue the use of the term "100%" on labels, packaging & promotional or advertising materials.

Following FSSAI's intervention, five FBOs have taken corrective action & withdrawn "100%" claims from their products and advertisements.

In the case of Bonn Biscuits Pvt Ltd, the FSSAI said that the company was using a "100%" claim in the advertisement for Bonn Cummin Flavor Jeera Bite Biscuits, 76 gm. Now, the company has removed "100%" claim from the website.

On Emami Ltd, the FSSAI said that the company was using 100 per cent claim for its product Zhandu Honey. Emami has complied with the FSSAI advisory and took corrective action with respect to the claim, it added. Apis India has also removed similar claims from its honey products. In the case of Amway India Enterprises Pvt Ltd, the FSSAI said that the company was using "100% Pure Coconut Oil" claim in one of its products. Following regulatory intervention, Amway India submitted a compliance response, confirming voluntary removal of the term "100%" from product packaging and promotional materials. Amway also informed the regulator that old stock has been discontinued from sales channels.