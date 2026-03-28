Andhra checks 1,000 buses, penalises 236 for violations: Transport minister

Andhra Pradesh Transport Minister M Ramprasad Reddy on Saturday said over 1,000 buses have been checked across the state and 236 penalised for lacking proper documents.

Reddy's remarks come in the wake of four ghastly bus accidents claiming 45 lives, of these 33 charred to death, and injuring several others within six months.

"We are taking intense action to avoid road accidents. Across the state, we checked 1,036 buses. Cases have been registered, and penalties were slapped against 236 buses without proper documents," he said in an official press release.

According to the minister, authorities have undertaken checks at 16 points, including toll plazas and check-posts, across the state.