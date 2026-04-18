Andhra CM announces ₹40K per acre lease for Amaravati farmers under LPS

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced a ₹40,000 lease per acre for a decade to the farmers who offered their land under the second phase of Land Pooling Scheme in the greenfield capital city, Amaravati.

In addition to promising an annual hike of ₹3,000 to the lease amount, the chief minister agreed to extend a ₹1.5 lakh crop loan per household, said a press release issued on Saturday.

On April 10, Municipal Minister P Narayana said 31,150 farmers in total gave nearly 34,983 acres of land, which also included the 1,000 acres given by Pedaparimi village farmers under LPS.

"The chief minister announced a lease for farmers who gave land under the second phase of land pooling. The CM said ₹40,000 will be paid per acre for a decade," said the press release. Farmers from 10 villages in the Tadikonda and Pedakurapadu constituencies called on the CM on Friday. Including the lands taken from farmers, the southern state has already pooled 54,000 acres in Amaravati. It has already initiated the second phase of LPS for another 40,000 acres, beginning with 16,666 acres from seven villages in November 2025. These 40,000 acres are meant to supplement the initial 54,000-acre land bank.