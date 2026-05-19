Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu disburses ₹262 crore aid to fishermen families

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday disbursed over ₹262 crore under 'Matsyakarula Sevalo' (in the service of fishermen) scheme for the benefit of over 130,000 fishermen families across the state during the annual fishing ban period.

Fishing in the sea is banned between April 15 and June 15 every year to facilitate breeding, Naidu said, addressing a public meeting at Tummalapenta village in Nellore district.

"The chief minister extended a financial aid of ₹261.5 crore to 130,000 fishermen families during the fishing ban period," a press release said.

The state offers financial aid of ₹20,000 to each eligible fisherman's family.

"The government is committed to ensuring that fishermen's families do not face hardship during the annual fishing ban period, and financial assistance is being provided directly to beneficiaries," Naidu said. He noted that the government has provided financial assistance to the tune of ₹505 crore to the fishermen's families during the fishing ban period over the last two years. The Chief Minister further stated that the government has taken measures to support the families of fishermen who lose their lives in accidents while fishing. He noted that ₹3.15 crore was released towards 63 insurance claims during 2024-25, while ₹5.65 crore was disbursed towards 113 pending claims during 2025-26.